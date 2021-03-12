Indians trade INF Freeman to Reds, Bieber to start opener

“They seem to have what they think is a better opportunity for him to maybe not only make their club, but actually play a little bit more,” Francona said. “It’s not fun saying goodbye to someone you care that much about, but on the flip side, knowing he’s got a really good opportunity kind of made us feel good.”

Rosario is a shortstop, but the Indians are going to give him a look in center field starting next week.

Notes: Top prospect Nolan Jones was among several other players optioned. Francona said the 22-year-old Jones will continue work at third base and in the outfield.

Cleveland Indians' Mike Freeman, right, and San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola watch Freeman's ground-rule double during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Peoria, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki