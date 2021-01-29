Indians re-sign 2B Hernández to $5 million contract for '21

Defensively, he teamed with Lindor to give Cleveland one of baseball's strongest middle infields. Now, the Indians will count on him to bring stability after Lindor's departure, which has left a gaping hole on the left side.

Cleveland acquired middle infielders Amed Rosario and Andrés Giménez from the Mets in the Jan. 7 trade of Lindor, a four-time All-Star who was entering his final year under contract and had rejected numerous long-term offers from Cleveland.

Now that the switch-hitting Hernández is returning, it's unclear what the team has in mind for Rosario or Giménez, both of whom can play shortstop.

Last season, Hernández became the first Indians second baseman to win a Gold Glove since Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar in 2001.

After sending Lindor to the Mets, Chris Antonetti, the team's president of baseball operations, said the team would re-invest some of that money back into the roster and Hernández is a first step. The club is also in the market for an outfielder and reliever.

