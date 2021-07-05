Indians' Ramírez back in lineup after missing 3 games

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate his willingness (to play),” Francona said. “He got there early on a Sunday. He went through all the steps and he goes ‘I know we’re beat up, I’ll play.' And I said ‘would another day help you’ and he said ‘yeah.’ That to me is, even when you don’t want to do the right thing, you have to.”

Ramírez entered Monday hitting .265 with 18 homers and 50 RBIs.

“I feel much better,” Ramírez said through a translator.

Plesac was hurt while yanking off his undershirt following a rough outing in late May. He is 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA in 10 starts.

All-Star Shane Bieber, placed on the 10-day injured list June 14 with a right shoulder strain, may be able to resume a throwing program in around 10 days. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA over 14 starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports