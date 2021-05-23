Indians put Reyes on 10-day IL with abdominal strain

Reyes was injured while fouling off a pitch in the sixth inning Saturday against Minnesota. He underwent an MRI on Sunday morning. The team is expected to provide a more detailed medical update before Sunday’s game, but Reyes could miss a significant amount of time.

Reyes’ absence will be a major setback for Cleveland’s offense, which has struggled most of the season. He leads the Indians with 29 RBIs and is second with 11 homers as the designated hitter.