Indians place OF Lulow on injured list with ankle issue

“We’re trying to figure it out,” Francona said. "I think it’s in a little different area or examining different from spring training. We’re trying to, obviously, find out what’s going on there. Ultimately what matters is if something’s bothering the player and he can’t play like he wants, you can call it anything you want, but we need to find out. So, that’s what we’re doing.”

To take Luplow's roster spot, the Indians recalled right-hander Eli Morgan. He will make his major league debut by starting the series opener against the Blue Jays.