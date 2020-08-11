Indians place 2 pitchers on restricted list after violations

Clevinger and Plesac went out Saturday night with a group of people following the Indians' win over the White Sox. The team had implemented a code of conduct for players to follow on the road, forbidding them from socializing outside of team staff.

The Indians immediately sent Plesac home in a car service after learning of his violation, but the Indians were not aware Clevinger had been with him until after he flew back to Cleveland with his teammates, coaches and other personnel.