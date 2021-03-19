Indians option OF Johnson to minors despite strong camp

“And we told him that.”

One of the top prospects in Cleveland's organization, Johnson didn't get any time playing center field during camp, and President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti said Thursday that was because this isn't a “normal” spring training.

Eddie Rosario will be Cleveland's starter in left field, but it's still unclear how things will shake out in the other two spots with non-roster invitee Ben Gamel, Bradley Zimmer, Oscar Mercado, Josh Naylor and Amed Rosario all in the mix.

Rosario, who came over from the New York Mets in the Francisco Lindor trade this winter, is getting a look in the outfield and had three errors in a start in center this week. The Indians aren't giving up on the experiment just yet, though.

Gamel, who signed a minor league deal with the Indians this winter, has made a favorable impression on the Indians. He can play all three outfield spots.

“This kid is so engaging,” Francona said when asked about Gamel's exuberant personality. "When you bring a guy in non-roster, you learn a lot about them. He just leaned into everything here. Whether it’s our culture, or our team and our organization competing, he leaned into all of it.

“We really have enjoyed him. We’ll see where it goes. We don’t have answers yet. But he’s done a really good job.”

The Indians have another big decision to make at first base between Jake Bauers and Bobby Bradley, who dropped 35 pounds in the offseason and has shown good power.

