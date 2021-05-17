journal-news logo
X

Indians look to break 3-game losing streak against Angels

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Cleveland will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Indians take on Los Angeles

Cleveland Indians (21-17, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (17-22, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Sam Hentges (1-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -140, Indians +122; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 8-9 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .249 batting average, Jared Walsh leads the club with an average of .338.

The Indians have gone 11-10 away from home. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.58. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.17 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 12 home runs and is batting .255.

Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 21 extra base hits and is batting .270.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .226 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Indians: 6-4, .206 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Junior Guerra: (groin), Alex Cobb: (finger), Luke Bard: (hip), Dexter Fowler: (knee), David Fletcher: (groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top