Indians' Josh Naylor breaks ankle in frightening collision

The impact with Clement spun Naylor, whose right foot was planted awkwardly. Naylor immediately reacted in pain, rolling around and pounding his fists into the grass. His leg was placed in an air cast and the 24-year-old was carted off the field on a stretcher.

Naylor, who was acquired by Cleveland last year in a trade with San Diego, has been steady contributor for the Indians this season. He's batting .253 with seven homers and 21 RBIs and made several big defensive plays.

Naylor's injury is the latest for the Indians, who have been overrun with medical issues but are just 2 1/2 games out of first in the AL Central.

The club is also without reigning Cy Young winner Shane Bieber (shoulder), starters Aaron Civale (finger) and Zach Plesac (thumb), slugger Franmil Reyes and Gold Glove-winning catcher Roberto Pérez (finger).

