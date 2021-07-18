Indians homer twice off All-Star Bassitt, beat Athletics 4-2

Zimmer hit his second career leadoff home run to get the Indians started, added a bloop RBI single in the fifth, then singled in Oscar Mercado in the ninth after Mercardo reached on a throwing error by third baseman Matt Chapman.

Johnson, who flew out to deep right to end the second with runners on first and third, drove in the go-ahead run with his home run to center on a 3-2 pitch from Bassitt.

Earlier Johnson made a sparkling sliding catch running toward the right field line to rob Sean Murphy of a hit in the second.

Plesac (5-3) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings.

Nick Wittgren and Phil Maton retired three batters apiece. Bryan Shaw pitched the ninth for his second save.

Oakland scored its first run on a throwing error by Cleveland second baseman Ernie Clement and tied it on Brown’s home run off Plesac in the fifth.

BAD BASERUNNING

Two batters before Brown’s home run, Ramón Laureano was thrown out trying to extend a double after the ball skipped past Zimmer in center field. After Zimmer’s throw to third base was wide, José Ramirez raced back to the bag and tagged a sliding Laureano, who had paused briefly after rounding second. The play was reviewed and confirmed.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: 2B Cesar Hernandez was given the day off.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP C.J. Mejia (1-4, 7.42 ERA) will be called up from Triple-A Columbus to face Zack Greinke (8-3, 3.59) and the Astros in Houston on Monday.

Athletics: LHP Cole Irvin (6-8, 3.65) pitches against All-Star RHP Shohei Ohtani (4-1, 3.49) in the opener of a two-game series against the Angels on Monday. Irvin is winless in two starts against Los Angeles this season.

Cleveland Indians' Daniel Johnson, right, slides into home plate past Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, left, to score a run on a single by Bradley Zimmer during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer (4) beats the tag of Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie, left, to steal second base in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws against the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Credit: Tony Avelar Credit: Tony Avelar