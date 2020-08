Indians' Francona also dealing with blood clotting issue

“The outlook is obviously very good, but he’s banged up from the procedure,” Antonetti said. "He’s in the process of recovering but he’s still pretty sore — in fact, very sore. That’s not unexpected, but it will just take him a little while to feel better.

"So, he’s on the path to recovery, but it may take a little bit of time for him to get back into the dugout.”

After hosting the Twins, the Indians travel to St. Louis and Kansas City.

While Francona's been away, first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr. has filled in for him and Cleveland's staff has undergone other changes. Bench coach Brad Mills opted out before the shortened season began for family reasons and hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo stepped away earlier this month because of COVID-19 concerns.

Francona has undergone numerous procedures over the past year to address gastrointestinal issues. He's missed time in past seasons with other medical problems.

Francona, who won two championships with the Boston Red Sox, is in his eighth season with the Indians. He's signed with Cleveland through the 2022 season.

He began managing Philadelphia in 1997 and has a career record of 1,684-1,421.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports