Indians finalize Billy Hamilton's minor league contract

The free agent finalized his contract on Monday with Cleveland, which will give Hamilton a chance to win a roster spot during training camp in Arizona. Hamilton agreed to terms on a minor league deal last week with an invitation to big league spring training, and the contract was completed after he completed medical tests.

Hamilton, who spent last season with the Cubs and Mets, gives the Indians another option as they try to fix an outfield that hasn't produced much in recent seasons. The 30-year-old Hamilton has 305 career steals over eight seasons with Cincinnati, Kansas City, Atlanta, Chicago and New York.