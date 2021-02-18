X

Indians bringing back crafty left-hander Oliver Pérez

FILE - Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Oliver Perez delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, in this Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, file photo. The Indians are bringing back reliable and crafty reliever Oliver Pérez. The 39-year-old agreed Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, to a minor league deal with Cleveland, which also invited the left-hander to training camp. Pérez. has spent the past three seasons with the Indians, appearing in 139 games. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Oliver Perez delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, in this Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, file photo. The Indians are bringing back reliable and crafty reliever Oliver Pérez. The 39-year-old agreed Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, to a minor league deal with Cleveland, which also invited the left-hander to training camp. Pérez. has spent the past three seasons with the Indians, appearing in 139 games. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

news | 1 hour ago
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
The Indians are bringing back reliable and crafty reliever Oliver Pérez

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians are bringing back reliable and crafty reliever Oliver Pérez.

The 39-year-old agreed Thursday to a minor league deal with Cleveland, which also invited the left-hander to big league training camp. Pérez. has spent the past three seasons with the Indians, appearing in 139 games.

The deal will be finalized when Pérez passes a physical.

Pérez went 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in 21 games last season while helping the Indians gain a wild-card spot. Pérez has a 73-92 record and 4.35 ERA in 18 seasons with the Mets, Pirates, Diamondbacks, Padres, Nationals, Mariners, Astros and Indians.

Pérez, who broke as a 20-year-old with San Diego in 2002, has played more seasons in the majors than any Mexican-born player.

Pérez may not be able to throw a fastball past hitters, so he relies on a variety of unorthodox deliveries to keep opponents off balance at the plate.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.