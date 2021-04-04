Indians beat Tigers 9-3, overcome Baddoo 1st-pitch home run

“Got a good pitch to hit, and I was able to hit it in front of my family and everyone,” Baddoo said. “Unfortunately we didn't get the win, but looking forward to tomorrow.”

Tarik Skubal was solid on the mound for the Tigers before the bullpen let the lead get away. Nomar Mazara hit a two-run homer in the first for Detroit.

Civale gave up three runs and two hits in seven innings. He did not allow a hit other than the two home runs. Civale improved to 7-0 in his career when receiving at least three runs of support.

Skubal allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Eddie Rosario drove in the first two Cleveland runs with an RBI single in the first and a run-scoring groundout in the sixth.

Skubal left with men on second and third in the sixth. Norris got Rosario to hit a grounder that made it 3-2, then he struck out Reyes for the third out.

But the Indians broke through against Norris the following inning and kept pouring it on against the Detroit bullpen. Reyes made it 8-3 with a two-run homer in the eighth, and Hedges added a solo shot in the ninth.

“It was nice to pick up Civale,” Luplow said. “We just wanted to get some runs for him so he could pitch his game.”

Tigers: Miguel Cabrera had the day off. Manager A.J. Hinch said he had some soreness coming off of Saturday's game, but Hinch wasn't too concerned about it.

LHP Logan Allen starts Cleveland's home opener Monday against Kansas City LHP Danny Duffy.

Detroit begins a home series against Minnesota, sending RHP Jose Urena to the mound against RHP Matt Shoemaker.

