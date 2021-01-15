Indians avoid arbitration with 3, all acquired in trades

The 25-year-old Rosario batted .252 in 46 games last season. It’s not clear what the Indians plans are for Rosario, who could be in the mix to replace Lindor. Rosario earned $225,474 prorated from a $608,780 salary.

Considered an excellent defensive catcher, the 28-year-old Hedges came to the Indians in July from San Diego as part of the Mike Clevinger deal. Hedges got one hit in 12 at-bats with the Indians in 2020. He made $1,111,111 prorated from a $3 million salary.