Indiana teacher fired after sex abuse charges in Ohio

“He maintains his innocence and looks forward to clearing his name,” Wisehart said. “These allegations happened 15 years ago.”

His arraignment was set for March 30.

Indiana School for the Deaf Superintendent David Geeslin notified staff last month, according to WRTV.

“The allegation took place off school property in Ohio,” Geeslin said in a Feb. 25 email. “When we recently learned of this allegation, we immediately removed the teacher from contact with students and have been working closely with the Ohio police to support their investigation.”