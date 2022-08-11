Indiana officer critically wounded in traffic stop shooting

Burton, 28, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, where she was listed in critical condition. She is a four-year veteran of the Richmond department.

“It’s traumatic,” said Richmond police Chief Mike Britt. “One of the things we’ve dealt with tonight is this is a worst-case scenario. There are secondary victims. I’ve got emotionally injured officers.

The moped rider was treated for gunshot wounds by the officers and taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said. He was arrested and a prosecutor will review the case for likely charges.

The investigation was ongoing by Indiana State Police.