Indiana man charged in Ohio slaying, sex assaults from 2000

Kenneth Marshall was arrested Friday outside his Hammond home after a DNA sample matched DNA from the Ohio cases, Hammond police told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.

A 19-year-old woman was raped and slain in her Toledo apartment in April 2000. That August, a 17-year-old girl was abducted and raped as she walked through a parking lot. A 13-year-old girl was abducted in October 2000 at a bus stop and raped.