Indiana looks to knock off No. 13 Ohio State

WINNING WHEN: The Hoosiers are 10-0 when they block at least five opposing shots and 0-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Buckeyes are 8-0 when they score at least 71 points and 1-2 on the year when falling short of 71.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Ohio State's Justin Ahrens has attempted 63 3-pointers and connected on 41.3 percent of them, and is 12 for 34 over the last five games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Indiana has held opposing teams to 35.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

