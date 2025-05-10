Indiana hosts Cleveland with 2-1 series lead

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -4.5; over/under is 231.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Pacers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 126-104 on Friday, led by 43 points from Donovan Mitchell. Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 23.

The Pacers are 10-6 against division opponents. Indiana ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 5.4.

The Cavaliers are 12-4 against the rest of their division. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference scoring 121.9 points per game while shooting 49.1%.

The Pacers' 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers score 6.8 more points per game (121.9) than the Pacers give up to opponents (115.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is shooting 51.9% and averaging 20.2 points for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Evan Mobley is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 47.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf).

Cavaliers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.