Indiana faces Cleveland, looks to end 4-game skid

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 6 the Cavaliers won 98-85 led by 22 points from Cedi Osman, while Chris Duarte scored 22 points for the Pacers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duarte is averaging 13.6 points for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 19.7 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Darius Garland is averaging 19.9 points and 8.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 2-8, averaging 111.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 101.5 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.4 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Isaiah Jackson: day to day (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (achilles).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

