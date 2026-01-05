Indiana faces Cleveland, aims to stop home slide

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Cleveland looking to stop its six-game home losing streak.

The Pacers are 2-6 against division opponents. Indiana has a 2-23 record against teams over .500.

The Cavaliers are 6-3 against Central Division teams. Cleveland is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pacers average 110.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 116.8 the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 119.2 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 119.7 the Pacers allow to opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 135-119 on Dec. 2. Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 25 points, eight assists and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Jaylon Tyson is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 30.0 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 0-10, averaging 111.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 120.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.2 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out (thumb), Obi Toppin: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (concussion), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Dean Wade: out (knee), Jarrett Allen: out (illness), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.