Indiana ACLU: No rush to halt judge's pause on abortion ban

Indiana's abortion ban, which has few exceptions, was approved by the Republican-dominated Legislature in early August. But it was put on hold by a judge on Sept. 22, about a week after it took effect. Hours later, the state filed an appeal of the judge's decision and a motion asking the Indiana Supreme Court to take up the case.

In court documents Monday, lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana called the state's motion "hastily filed" and argued the case does not need to go to the Supreme Court. That's because lawyers for the state "have not established that an emergency exists that justifies departure from normal procedure and deliberation by the Court of Appeals," the ACLU wrote.