Imariagbe's 24 points, 11 rebounds lead Wright State past Northern Kentucky 88-80

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Imariagbe had 24 points and 11 rebounds in Wright State's 88-80 victory against Northern Kentucky on Saturday.
Michael Cooper shot 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to add 21 points for the Raiders (13-8, 8-2 Horizon League). TJ Burch went 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding four steals.
Dan Gherezgher Jr. led the Norse (14-8, 6-5) with 30 points. Donovan Oday added 14 points and LJ Wells finished with 14 points apiece.
