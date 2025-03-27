Illinois State wins the CBI championship with a 79-68 victory over Cleveland State

Led by Caden Boser's 20 points, the Illinois State Redbirds defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 79-68 on Wednesday in the CBI Tournament
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Caden Boser scored a season-high 20 points, Chase Walker was named the College Basketball Invitational most valuable player, and Illinois State beat Cleveland State 79-68 on Wednesday night to claim the championship.

The Redbirds closed the season with a 22-14 record, the program’s first time reaching the 20-win plateau since the 2016-17 season.

Boser was a perfect 7 for 7, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Redbirds. Johnny Kinziger and Walker each scored 13 points, and Dalton Banks and Ty Pence had 11 apiece.

Tevin Smith led the Vikings (23-13) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Cleveland State also got 11 points from Chase Robinson and Je'Shawn Stevenson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Fairfield distributor Core & Main to expand, move to new location
2
This Hamilton public artwork intertwines pop culture, comic, graffiti
3
Bengals partner with Miami U as 1st official university of NFL team
4
WLW Radio host announces retirement
5
Opening month set for regionally unique Liberty Collective...