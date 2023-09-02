Illinois State uses big plays to race past Dayton 41-0

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Mason Blakemore scored on a 71-yard run, Daniel Sobkowicz hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass and Illinois State beat Dayton 41-0 in a season opener on Saturday.

Zack Annexstad completed 25 of 30 passes for 255 yards, including a perfect rainbow to Sobkowicz to make it 14-0 in the second quarter.

Blakemore burst untouched off right tackle and made it 28-9 in the middle of the second quarter. In-between Lavoise-Deontae McCoy added a defensive touchdown with a fumble recovery.

Six different running backs and Annexstad amassed 193 yards with no one carrying the ball more than five times. The Redbirds had 473 yards of total offense.

Two Dayton quarterbacks combined for 17 completions but just 106 yards. The Flyers finished with 203 yards of offense. They ran 16 more plays to average just 2.6 yards a snap.

