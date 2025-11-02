Illinois State Redbirds begin season at home against the Dayton Flyers

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State begins the season at home against Dayton.

Illinois State finished 24-13 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Redbirds gave up 68.9 points per game while committing 13.4 fouls last season.

Dayton finished 12-8 in A-10 action and 5-5 on the road last season. The Flyers averaged 63.8 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 30.9% from behind the arc last season.

