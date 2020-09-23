Ill. Rep. Schakowsky backs College Athlete Bill of Rights

With Schakowsky's support, the College Athlete Bill of Rights could be used as the foundation for a future House bill.

"This framework will ensure that college athletes can receive equitable compensation, are protected by stronger health and safety standards, and can hold the NCAA to account when they fail them in any of these ways,” said Schakowsky, who supported Northwestern football players' attempt to unionize in 2015.

The NCAA is in the process of changing its rules to permit athletes to earn money off their names, images and likenesses for things like endorsements and appearances.

The association has asked for help from Congress to relieve pressure from state lawmakers. California, Florida, Colorado, Nebraska and New Jersey have already passed bills. Florida’s would take effect in 2021.

Federal lawmakers have said they intend to get involved but that is not likely to happen until after the election.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida already introduced an NCAA-friendly bill that would shield the association from legal challenges to its name, image and likeness rules.

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an Ohio Republican and former Ohio State football player, has also said he is working on a bill related to college sports.

