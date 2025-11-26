If they make it through this week, Ohio State and Indiana would give Big Ten a historic title game

In fact, only three times since Michigan State's arrival pushed the league to 10 teams in 1953 has the Big Ten finished its regular season with more than one unbeaten team in league play. In 2013, Michigan State won the Legends Division at 8-0, and Ohio State won the Leaders Division with the same record. The Spartans beat the Buckeyes in the title game — but even that year, Michigan State had taken an early loss outside the Big Ten to Notre Dame.

In 2002, Ohio State and Iowa both went 8-0 in league play. The Buckeyes went to — and won — the BCS championship game, and Iowa headed to the Orange Bowl.

The situation was far more acrimonious in 1973, when Michigan and Ohio State played to a tie, and each finished the conference season 7-0-1 — and 10-0-1 overall. Athletic directors voted to send the Buckeyes to the Rose Bowl.

According to Sportradar, only one FBS conference championship game has ever pitted two teams with unbeaten overall records. Alabama beat Florida 32-13 to win the Southeastern Conference in 2009. Of course, that year the losing team was finished as a national title contender because there was no playoff yet.

The stakes will be lower if Ohio State (11-0, 8-0, No. 1 CFP) and Indiana (11-0, 8-0, No. 2 CFP) make it to Indy with unblemished records, but it would still be quite a finish to the Big Ten season.

Star power

An Ohio State-Indiana title game could also become a de facto Heisman Trophy decider between Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin and Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is also a contender, but his final pitch is this week because the Irish aren't in a conference and thus won't be in a title game.

Going bowling

Ohio State, Indiana, No. 5 Oregon (10-1, 7-1, No. 6 CFP), No. 15 Michigan (9-2, 7-1, No. 15 CFP), No. 19 Southern California (8-3, 6-2, No. 17 CFP), Washington (8-3, 5-3), Iowa (7-4, 5-3), Illinois (7-4, 4-4), Nebraska (7-4, 4-4), Minnesota (6-5, 4-4) and Northwestern (6-5, 4-4) have reached the six-win mark for bowl eligibility. The winner of the game between Penn State (5-6, 2-6) and Rutgers (5-6, 2-6) joins them.

Hot seats

As seems to be the trend nowadays, a lot of these situations were resolved before the end of the regular season. Penn State fired coach James Franklin in the middle of October, for example.

Also, Wisconsin has already said it is keeping Luke Fickell, and Maryland is standing behind Mike Locksley.

The big remaining question is whether Jonathan Smith can survive a second straight bad season to start his tenure at Michigan State.

Youth movement

Michigan's Bryce Underwood and Maryland's Malik Washington have been starting at quarterback as freshmen all season. Washington has had to throw more, but Underwood's most important game is still in front of him.

Ohio State freshman Bo Jackson has rushed for 835 yards in 10 games.

Recruiting watch

Oregon, not Ohio State, has the Big Ten's top-ranked 2026 class according to 247 Sports. The Ducks are ranked No. 5 nationally, with the Buckeyes at No. 6 and Michigan at No. 11. Washington is No. 15.

___

