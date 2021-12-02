Hyman scores 30, Orange upset No. 18 Ohio State women 96-91

Hyman and Murray combined for 30 points in the first half and once Carr joined the offense, Syracuse took off, outscoring Ohio State 29-19 in the third quarter.

Syracuse was 18 of 28 in the second half and made 16 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Hyman was 12-of-18 shooting with four 3-pointers and played all 40 minutes, Murray was 8 of 13 and Carr went 13 of 14 from the line. Alaysia Styles added 11 points.

