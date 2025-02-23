Hylton leads Cincinnati against Utah after 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Utah after Tineya Hylton scored 21 points in Cincinnati's 59-56 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Bearcats have gone 9-4 at home. Cincinnati is ninth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 64.4 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Utes have gone 11-4 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is seventh in the Big 12 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Maye Toure averaging 4.8.

Cincinnati's average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Utah allows. Utah has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hylton is averaging 13.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Bearcats. Jillian Hayes is averaging 16.1 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 41.5% over the last 10 games.

Gianna Kneepkens is averaging 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Utes. Toure is averaging 10.9 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Utes: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.