journal-news logo
X

Hutchins-Everett lifts Austin Peay over Dayton 87-81

news
3 hours ago
Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 25 points and 14 rebounds and Austin Peay defeated Dayton 87-81

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 25 points and 14 rebounds as Austin Peay defeated Dayton 87-81 on Saturday.

Hutchins-Everett made 13 of 16 foul shots.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 18 points for Austin Peay (2-2). Tariq Silver added 15 points. Cameron Copeland had 13 points.

Toumani Camara had 14 points for the Flyers (1-3). Koby Brea added 13 points and Moulaye Sissoko 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Crash involving flipped car on I-75 near Middletown remains under...
2
Local man with one arm wins strongman championship in Iceland
3
Butler County officials balk at Liberty Center tax break, development...
4
National Adoption Day: Butler County finalizes 5 new forever families
5
Hamilton council says no to gas station near Hamilton Freshman School
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top