journal-news logo
X

Hurtado scores equalizer, Crew ties 2-2 with Revolution

news
53 minutes ago
Erik Hurtado scored the tying goal for the Columbus Crew in a 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Erik Hurtado scored the equalizer for the Columbus Crew in a 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Hurtado’s tying goal came in the 89th minute for the Crew (3-3-4). Derrick Etienne had an assist on the goal.

DeJuan Jones and Adam Buksa scored one goal each for the Revolution (3-5-2).

The Revolution outshot the Crew 11-7. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Matt Turner saved two of the four shots he faced for the Revolution. Eloy Room had two saves for the Crew.

Up next for the Revolution is a matchup Sunday against Atlanta United on the road, while the Crew visit New York City FC on Saturday.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
New bench at library memorializes Talawanda teacher and volunteer
2
In visit to Butler County, Biden calls on congress to support U.S...
3
Fretboard one of four area breweries to win top craft beer awards
4
A second JD Vance book falls through, publisher says
5
5 uplifting stories: Hamilton couple opens Oliver’s Toy Chest, New...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top