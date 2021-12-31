Hurricanes visit the Blue Jackets after Teravainen's 2-goal game

In their last meeting on Oct. 23, Carolina won 5-1. Vincent Trocheck scored a team-high two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Gavrikov leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-seven in 29 games this season. Alexandre Texier has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Aho has 34 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Hurricanes. Teravainen has 11 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (covid-19), Gavin Bayreuther: out (covid-19), Eric Robinson: out (covid-19), Oliver Bjorkstrand: out (health protocols).

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (covid-19), Seth Jarvis: day to day (health protocols), Martin Necas: day to day (upper body), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols), Sebastian Aho: day to day (health protocols).

