Hurricanes score 3 goals in 8:04 span in 3rd in 3-2 comeback victory over Blue Jackets

19 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored with 1:55 left for the Carolina Hurricanes' third goal in an 8:04 span in a 3-2 comeback victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

After Columbus scored twice early in the third, Jesperi Kotkaniemi cut it to 2-1 at 9:59 and Brady Skjei tied it with 3:09 to go. Svechnikov also had an assist.

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 21 shots. He made his third start in four games with Frederik Andersen out with blood-clotting issues. Antti Raanta was in goal for Carolina on Friday in an 8-2 home loss to Tampa Bay.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and assist for Columbus. Kirill Marchenko also scored and Elvis Merzlikins made 40 saves.

Marchenko scored 13 seconds into the third, and Gaudreau made it 2-0 at 6:41.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Boston on Monday night.

Hurricanes: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

