Hunter's 20 lead Miami (Ohio) past Bowling Green 66-58

Led by Darweshi Hunter's 20 points, the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 66-58 on Tuesday night
news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
X

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Darweshi Hunter scored 20 points as Miami (Ohio) beat Bowling Green 66-58 on Tuesday night.

Hunter added five rebounds for the RedHawks (14-14, 8-7 Mid-American Conference). Bradley Dean scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Anderson Mirambeaux had 11 points and was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Rashaun Agee finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for the Falcons (17-11, 8-7). Bowling Green also got nine points and three steals from Trey Thomas. Sam Towns also had eight points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Stallone movie filming in Butler County: Posts, sightings create buzz
2
All Lakota students now have laptop access
3
Middletown’s only movie theater closing
4
Hamilton’s Third Eye Brewing floats a world-record attempt
5
YWCA Hamilton seeks state funds to expand safety for domestic violence...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top