Hunter scores career-high 32, Ohio downs Ball State 84-79 in OT

Hunter had five rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (13-10, 7-4 Mid-American Conference). Aidan Hadaway scored 14 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Miles Brown was 2 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Jalin Anderson led the Cardinals (12-11, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds. Mickey Pearson Jr. added 18 points and nine rebounds for Ball State. In addition, Davion Bailey finished with 15 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.