Hulk Hogan to be honored in video tribute at inaugural Real American Freestyle wrestling event

Real American Freestyle wrestling has teamed up with World Wrestling Entertainment for a video tribute to the late commissioner Hulk Hogan
FILE - Hulk Hogan attends the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Jacob Javits Center, May 14, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

FILE - Hulk Hogan attends the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment 2015 Upfront at The Jacob Javits Center, May 14, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
news
By CLIFF BRUNT – AP Sports Writer
19 hours ago
X

Real American Freestyle wrestling has teamed up with World Wrestling Entertainment for a video tribute to late commissioner Hulk Hogan that will air as part of its inaugural event Saturday.

Hogan, credited for bringing what then was the World Wrestling Federation into the mainstream in the 1980s, died on July 24 at age 71. The event at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland will be streamed on FOX Nation.

Just months earlier, Hogan spoke excitedly with The Associated Press about his new venture. Chad Bronstein, co-founder and CEO of RAF, said Hogan's influence will remain a significant part of the company.

“He was super proud,” Bronstein said. "He’s been a great friend to me, mentor, business partner. And so his voice will be very — this league will come up with unique ways to make it a part of it.”

RAF and WWE have a cordial relationship. Real American Beer, the title sponsor for RAF, is 10% owned by WWE, and Bronstein is the co-founder.

“We’re not competing with them," Bronstein said. "They’re very supportive. There’s no competition because they’re two totally different groups. The same with the UFC -- we’re not competition.”

American Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, one of the WWE's biggest stars in the early 2000s, will provide commentary. Bronstein said Hogan suggested getting Angle involved. Former WWE manager Jimmy Hart and ex-world champion John Layfield also will be involved in Saturday's show.

Wyatt Hendrickson will face Egypt’s Mostafa Aly Elsayed Gabr Elders in the main event. Other men’s matchups include Bo Nickal vs. Jacob Cardenas; Yianni Diakomihalis vs. Bajrang Punia; Darrion Caldwell vs. Real Woods; and Austin Gomez vs. Lance Palmer. Women’s matches scheduled are: Kennedy Blades vs. Alejandra Rivera; and Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Zeltzin Hernandez.

In Other News
1
Hard work paying off for first-year Middie quarterback
2
West Chester Twp. 911 call center not affected by cyberattack
3
‘I’m not finished yet’: 50 years of blooms at Flowers by Roger
4
Construction on Hamilton data center could get started next year
5
Former 700 WLW radio personality Gary Burbank dies