Huibregste's 18 lead Wright State past winless Detroit Mercy 92-85

Led by Alex Huibregste's 18 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans 92-85 on Thursday night
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Alex Huibregste and Trey Calvin each scored 18 points as Wright State beat winless Detroit Mercy 92-85 on Thursday night.

Huibregste also contributed five rebounds for the Raiders (14-11, 9-5 Horizon League). Tanner Holden shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Marcus Tankersley led the Titans (0-25, 0-14) in scoring, finishing with 29 points, six assists and three steals. Mak Manciel added 20 points for Detroit Mercy. Jayden Stone finished with 19 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

