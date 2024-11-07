Huibregste scores 22, Wright State knocks off Ohio Christian 89-60

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Alex Huibregste scored 22 points as Wright State beat Ohio Christian 89-60 on Wednesday night.
Huibregste added five assists for the Raiders (1-1). Brandon Noel scored 18 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and added nine rebounds and four blocks. Logan Woods had 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).
Chapman Faulkner led the Trailblazers in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Ohio Christian also got 13 points from Cale Rammel. Landon Brewer also had eight points and seven rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
