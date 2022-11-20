journal-news logo
X

Hronek scores twice to lead Red Wings over Blue Jackets 6-1

news
By NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Filip Hronek scored twice in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 for their second straight road win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Filip Hronek scored twice in the second period, and the Detroit Red Wings beat Columbus Blue Jackets 6-1 Saturday night for their second straight road win.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, and Ben Chiarot, Dominik Kubalik and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for Detroit. Moritz Seider had three assists, and Lucas Raymond and Andrew Copp each had two. Ville Husso stopped 26 shots.

Emil Bemstrom scored for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo had 31 saves.

Larkin scored at 9:58 of the first on a Red Wings power-play before Bemstrom pulled Columbus even 43 seconds into the second.

It was all Red Wings after that.

Hronek made it 2-1 burying a Columbus turnover coughed up in front of Korpisalo and Chiarot added a goal with a shot from the blueline at 10:45.

Hronek gave Detroit a three-goal lead with his second of the period with just under 3 minutes remaining.

Kubalik then put the Red Wings up 5-1 with a one-timer 32 seconds into a power player at 5:21 of the third period before Bertuzzi capped the scoring at 9:04.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Nashville on Wednesday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Florida on Sunday night.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

In Other News
1
Talawanda sports finish fall season with Southwest Ohio Conference...
2
National Adoption Day: Six Butler County families grow
3
West Chester grants aimed at revitalizing U.S. 42 corridor
4
Hamilton HS marching board honored by mayor, council
5
Multiple callers report Hamilton house fire
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top