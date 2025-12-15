Howard plays Cincinnati, aims to end road slide

Howard will try to end its four-game road losing streak when the Bison visit Cincinnati
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Howard Bison (8-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (5-6)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Cincinnati looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Bearcats have gone 3-3 in home games. Cincinnati is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 75.2 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Bison are 4-5 on the road. Howard is second in the MEAC with 11.5 assists per game led by April Edwards averaging 2.2.

Cincinnati scores 75.2 points, 12.2 more per game than the 63.0 Howard gives up. Howard's 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Cincinnati has given up to its opponents (41.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caliyah DeVillasee is averaging 16.2 points and 5.5 assists for the Bearcats. Mya Perry is averaging 16.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the past 10 games.

Edwards is averaging 4.8 points for the Bison. Zennia Thomas is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

