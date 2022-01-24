Hamburger icon
How ranked Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll fared in their weekly games

51 minutes ago

How The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls fared in their weekly games:

DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (17-0) beat Cooper 47-31, beat Mercy McAuley 74-32.
2. Reynoldsburg (14-2) beat Africentric Early College 74-50, beat Groveport-Madison 80-23.
3. Cin. Princeton (15-3) beat Middletown 71-29, lost to Pickerington Central 95-60
4. Dublin Coffman (15-1) beat Central 60-44, beat Olentangy Liberty 53-46.
5. Akr. Hoban (15-0) beat Archbishop Alter 60-59.
6. Olmsted Falls (14-1) did not report.
(tie) Mason (15-2) beat Fairfield 52-27, beat Oak Hills 59-18.
8. Can. Glenoak (13-2) beat McKinley 42-38, lost to Hoover 48-39.
9. Bellbrook (15-2) beat Monroe 36-16.
10. Newark (9-5) lost to Pickerington Central 57-55.¤
DIVISION II
1. Granville (16-0) beat Northridge 60-14, beat Zanesville 51-19.
2. Kettering Alter (15-1) beat Thurgood Marshall 76-21, beat St. Ursula Academy 52-33, lost to Akr. Hoban 60-59.
3. Dresden Tri-Valley (16-1) beat Maysville 55-15, beat Crooksville 78-36.
4. Shelby (16-0) beat Lexington 60-35, beat Galion 72-4.
5. Cols. Hartley (11-3) beat St. Francis DeSales 55-49, beat Carroll 51-45.
6. Tol. Cent. Cath. (15-0) beat Ottawa-Glandorf 49-33, beat Findlay 46-32.
7. Thornville Sheridan (14-3) lost to Purcell Marian 68-62, beat Meadowbrook 72-26.
9. Ottawa-Glandorf (10-5) beat lost to Tol. Cent. Cath., beat Van Wert 53-40.
10. Leesburg Fairfield (12-1) lost to Winchestern Eastern 56-38.

DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (15-0) beat Badin 61-53.
2. Cardington-Lincoln (13-1) lost to River Valley 47-32, beat Fredericktown 40-37.
3. Apple Creek Waynedale (14-0) beat Northwestern 50-32.
(tie) Arcanum (15-1) beat Eaton 68-26.
5. Cin. Purcell Marian (14-1) beat Gahanna Lincoln 68-49, beat Roger Bacon 66-52.
6. Worthington Christian (13-1) beat Bexley 62-40.
7. Sardinia Eastern (14-2) beat Fairfield 56-38.
8. Cols. Africentric (10-2) beat Independence 60-14.
9. Ottawa-Glandorf (10-5) lost to Tol. Cent. Cath. 49-33, beat Van Wert 53-40.
10. Leesburg Fairfield (12-2) lost to Winchester Eastern 56-38
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (16-0) beat Lima Bath 45-32.
2. New Madison Tri-Village (12-2) beat Minster 52-31.
3. Glouster Trimble (13-2) lost to South Webster 58-56.
4. New Washington Buckeye Cent. (15-1) beat Carey 70-49, beat Seneca East 53-40.
5. Sugar Grove Berne Union (10-2) lost to Bishop Rosecrans 35-30, lost to Bloom-Carroll 50-40, beat Miller 47-9.
6. Waterford (12-3) beat Belpre 48-10, lost to Fort Frye.
7. New Knoxville (15-1) beat Legacy Christian Academy 48-14, beat St. John's 56-23.
8. Tree of Life (16-0) beat Shekinah Christian 68-18, beat Mdison Christian 61-19.
9. New Riegel (13-1) beat St. Mary Central Catholic 73-19, beat Vanlue 66-7.
10. Russia (14-4) beat Jackson Center 55-36.

