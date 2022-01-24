How ranked Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll fared in their weekly games \

How The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls fared in their weekly games:
|1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (17-0) beat Cooper 47-31, beat Mercy McAuley 74-32.
|2. Reynoldsburg (14-2) beat Africentric Early College 74-50, beat Groveport-Madison 80-23.
|3. Cin. Princeton (15-3) beat Middletown 71-29, lost to Pickerington Central 95-60
|4. Dublin Coffman (15-1) beat Central 60-44, beat Olentangy Liberty 53-46.
|5. Akr. Hoban (15-0) beat Archbishop Alter 60-59.
|6. Olmsted Falls (14-1) did not report.
|(tie) Mason (15-2) beat Fairfield 52-27, beat Oak Hills 59-18.
|8. Can. Glenoak (13-2) beat McKinley 42-38, lost to Hoover 48-39.
|9. Bellbrook (15-2) beat Monroe 36-16.
|10. Newark (9-5) lost to Pickerington Central 57-55.¤
|1. Granville (16-0) beat Northridge 60-14, beat Zanesville 51-19.
|2. Kettering Alter (15-1) beat Thurgood Marshall 76-21, beat St. Ursula Academy 52-33, lost to Akr. Hoban 60-59.
|3. Dresden Tri-Valley (16-1) beat Maysville 55-15, beat Crooksville 78-36.
|4. Shelby (16-0) beat Lexington 60-35, beat Galion 72-4.
|5. Cols. Hartley (11-3) beat St. Francis DeSales 55-49, beat Carroll 51-45.
|6. Tol. Cent. Cath. (15-0) beat Ottawa-Glandorf 49-33, beat Findlay 46-32.
|7. Thornville Sheridan (14-3) lost to Purcell Marian 68-62, beat Meadowbrook 72-26.
|9. Ottawa-Glandorf
|(10-5) beat lost to Tol. Cent. Cath., beat Van Wert 53-40.
|10. Leesburg Fairfield (12-1) lost to Winchestern Eastern 56-38.
|1. Wheelersburg (15-0) beat Badin 61-53.
|2. Cardington-Lincoln (13-1) lost to River Valley 47-32, beat Fredericktown 40-37.
|3. Apple Creek Waynedale (14-0) beat Northwestern 50-32.
|(tie) Arcanum (15-1) beat Eaton 68-26.
|5. Cin. Purcell Marian (14-1) beat Gahanna Lincoln 68-49, beat Roger Bacon 66-52.
|6. Worthington Christian (13-1) beat Bexley 62-40.
|7. Sardinia Eastern (14-2) beat Fairfield 56-38.
|8. Cols. Africentric (10-2) beat Independence 60-14.
|9. Ottawa-Glandorf (10-5) lost to Tol. Cent. Cath. 49-33, beat Van Wert 53-40.
|10. Leesburg Fairfield (12-2) lost to Winchester Eastern 56-38
|1. Ft. Loramie (16-0) beat Lima Bath 45-32.
|2. New Madison Tri-Village (12-2) beat Minster 52-31.
|3. Glouster Trimble (13-2) lost to South Webster 58-56.
|4. New Washington Buckeye Cent. (15-1) beat Carey 70-49, beat Seneca East 53-40.
|5. Sugar Grove Berne Union (10-2) lost to Bishop Rosecrans 35-30, lost to Bloom-Carroll 50-40, beat Miller 47-9.
|6. Waterford (12-3) beat Belpre 48-10, lost to Fort Frye.
|7. New Knoxville (15-1) beat Legacy Christian Academy 48-14, beat St. John's 56-23.
|8. Tree of Life (16-0) beat Shekinah Christian 68-18, beat Mdison Christian 61-19.
|9. New Riegel (13-1) beat St. Mary Central Catholic 73-19, beat Vanlue 66-7.
|10. Russia (14-4) beat Jackson Center 55-36.
