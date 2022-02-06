Hamburger icon
How Ohio High School Basketball teams ranked in their weekly games

21 minutes ago

How ranked boys basketball teams fared in their weekly games:

DIVISION I
1. Centerville (19-0) beat Fairmont 51-31, beat Veritas Academy 67-63.
2. Pickerington Cent. (16-1) beat New Albany 52-37
3. Westerville S. (17-0) beat Hayes 60-38.
4. Kettering Fairmont (17-2) beat Bishop Fenwick 66-54, lost to Centerville.51-31
5. Gahanna Lincoln (16-2) beat Reynoldsburg 69-45, beat .
6. Lakewood St. Edward (14-2) beat St. Ignatius 77-57, beat Cleveland Central Catholic 86-45.
7. Cin. Elder (15-3) beat Cooper 64-34.
8. Sylvania Northview (16-1) beat Bowling Green 79-56.
9. Lyndhurst Brush (14-2) Vertical Aca. 72-65.
10. Pickerington N. (15-2) beat Newark 42-35.
DIVISION II
1. Akr. SVSM (12-3) beat Archbishop Hoban 69-54.
(tie) Kettering Alter (15-3) lost to Princeton 88-61, beat Edgewod 75-48.
3. Tol. Cent. Cath. (16-3) lost to Findlay 66-56 beat Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 65-56.
4. Bloom-Carroll (16-2) did not report.
5. Cin. Woodward (14-3) beat Withrow 55-37, beat Taft 63-46.
6. Cols. Beechcroft (15-2) beat Linden-McKinley 89-67.
7. Dresden Tri-Valley (13-4) beat Riverview 66-27, lost to Dover 76-43.
8. Waverly (15-3) beat Eastern 73-32.
9. Akr. Buchtel (15-5) beat Cin. Taft 60-46, beat Akron East 78-52.
10.Cleves Taylor (15-2) lost to Wyoming 51-48, beat Reading 84-62.

DIVISION III
1. N. Robinson Col. Crawford (17-0) beat Wynford 68-39.
2. Versailles (16-1) did not report.
3. Collins Western Reserve (16-0) did not report.
4. Ottawa-Glandorf (14-2) beat Shawnee 80-55.
5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (12-2) beat Millersport 87-55.
6. Haviland Wayne Trace (18-1) beat Paulding 14-53, beat Crestview 54-38.
7. Cin. Taft (9-7) lost to Western Hills 64-61, lost to Buchtel, lost to Woodward.
8. Cols. Africentric (15-5) beat West 93-26, beat Briggs 92-26.
9. Swanton (18-2) beat Delta 66-40.
10. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (10-7) beat Garfield Heights 59-53, beat Gilmour Academy 62-57.
DIVISION IV
1. Botkins (18-2) beat Fairlawn 63-34, lost to Shawnee 56-54.
2. Antwerp (16-1) beat North Central 82-30, beat Dunbar 61-55.
3. Tiffin Calvert (18-0) beat St. Mary Central Catholic 51-32.
4. Glouster Trimble (16-0) beat South Gallia 60-25.
5. New Madison Tri-Village (15-1) beat Preble Shawnee 79-51.
6. Spring. Cath. Cent. (18-1) beat Madison Plains 54-49.
7. Richmond Hts. (14-4) beat Hawken 84-47.
8. Lucasville Valley (15-3) beat Portsmouth West 65-51.
9. New Bremen (14-3) did not play.
10. Berlin Hiland (13-3) beat Sandy Valley 63-32.

