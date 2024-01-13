Houston's top two pass rushers and Cleveland Pro Bowl CB Ward active for wild-card playoff game

Ward is active after being listed as questionable because he injured his knee in practice Thursday.

Houston will be without veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes, who is inactive because of an ankle injury.

Also inactive for Cleveland is kicker Dustin Hopkins, who hasn’t played since injuring his left hamstring while chasing down a kick returner against the Texans on Dec. 24.

Other inactive players for Houston are QB Case Keenum, G Nick Broeker, TE Eric Saubert and DT Teair Tart.

Other inactive players for Cleveland are WR Cedric Tillman, QB Jeff Driskel, RB Pierre Strong Jr., CB Kahlef Hailassie, C Luke Wypier and DE Isaiah McGuire.

