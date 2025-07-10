Houston's Jake Meyers exits game after apparent pregame injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston center fielder Jake Meyers was removed from Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland after he appeared to be injured during pregame warmups.

Meyers, who had missed the last two games with a right calf injury, jogged onto the field before the game but soon summoned the training staff, who joined him on the field to tend to him. He remained on the field on one knee as manager Joe Espada joined the group. After a couple minutes, Meyers got up and was helped off the field and to the tunnel in right field by a trainer.