Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 2 of series

Cleveland has a 54-51 record overall and a 27-21 record at home. The Guardians have a 38-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston is 35-21 in road games and 69-38 overall. The Astros have a 36-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Astros have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 86 RBI for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 12-for-46 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Bregman has 25 doubles and 13 home runs for the Astros. Aledmys Diaz is 10-for-32 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Astros: 5-5, .249 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (illness), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.