BreakingNews
Hamilton man found guilty in nationwide foreclosure scam
journal-news logo
X

House OKs bill meant to help owners keep guns in emergencies

news
By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Ohio House lawmakers have advanced a proposal meant to ensure that gun owners’ lawfully held firearms and ammunition aren’t seized by the government during natural disasters, public health crises or other declared emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio House lawmakers have advanced a proposal meant to ensure that gun owners' lawfully held firearms and ammunition aren't seized by the government during natural disasters, public health crises or other declared emergencies.

The bill that cleared the Republican-led House on Thursday also would deem certain firearms businesses “essential” during those emergencies, temporarily extend concealed carry licenses that would expire during an emergency and keep government entities from stopping lawful hunting or fishing practices during declared emergencies.

GOP Sen. Tim Schaffer of Lancaster, who sponsored the bill, has said it does not add new gun rights but clarifies that gun owners “cannot have their rights taken away.”

Supporters say it would help protect self-defense for law-abiding gun owners.

Democrats opposing the measure say it would hinder local governments from best protecting their residents during an emergency, and possibly violate Ohio’s home rule provision of the state constitution by limiting how they handle emergency situations.

Opponents also criticize another provision in the legislation that would allow law enforcement officers dealing with a “riot or mob” to cordon off any areas threatened by that group. They say that could create unsafe environments for peaceful protesters interacting with police or facing counter-protesters.

The bill, which passed the Senate last year, will return there for consideration after the House made some minor amendments.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

In Other News
1
Springfield police asking for videos taken during holiday event...
2
Butler County offices may undergo massive shuffle to right-size space...
3
The Miami University Art Museum has been renamed
4
Hamilton man found guilty in nationwide foreclosure scam
5
As Hamilton’s Berkeley Square expands, leaders talk about what comes...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top