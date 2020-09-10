House committee holds hearing on repeal of bailout law

Federal documents make clear the company was Akron-based FirstEnergy.

While FirstEnergy and its executives have denied wrongdoing and have not been criminally charged, federal investigators say the company secretly funneled millions to secure a $1 billion legislative bailout for two unprofitable Ohio nuclear plants then operated by an independently controlled subsidiary called FirstEnergy Solutions.

In addition to the corruption charges, there's evidence that the plants didn't need the bailout, said Lanese and fellow GOP Rep. Dave Greenspan. They noted that a FirstEnergy spinoff company announced an $800 million stock buyback in May, after the law was passed.

In addition, a portion of the bill also provided guaranteed profits for the company even if revenue dips, which could be worth $350 million to FirstEnergy and its subsidiaries, they said.

“The owner and operator of the nuclear plants has cash flow and is profitable today, months before the first cent from House Bill 6 is set to reach them,” Greenspan said.

In addition, by favoring nuclear energy over other clean energy options, the bill created winners and losers, Greenspan said.

Democratic Reps. Michael O'Brien, of Warren, and Michael Skindell, of suburban Cleveland, also testified in favor of a repeal. The effort has broad bipartisan support, including backing from Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

Householder was removed from his leadership post in a unanimous vote following his arrest. He was one of the driving forces behind the energy law.

Householder remains a state lawmaker, has pleaded not guilty to a corruption charge and says he's innocent and will fight the charge.

Newly elected House Speaker Bob Cupp and Republican committee chairperson Rep. Jim Hoops have promised a deliberate approach to the repeal but one which won't replicate the hours of testimony that led to the energy bailout. Democrats want a speedy repeal and say Republicans are unnecessarily delaying the process.

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

House lawmakers, from left, Rep. Laura Lanese, R-Grove City, Rep. Dave Greenspan, R-Westlake, Rep. Michael Skindell, D-Lakewood, and Rep. Michael O'Brien, D-Warren, testify before the House Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight, on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. They callied for the repeal and replacement of a nuclear bailout law. They argued that alleged corruption that led to passage of the bailout law and questions about whether the bailout was necessary based on an energy company's bottom line demand its repeal. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins) Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

Bob Cupp, R-Lima, center, is congratulated after being elected Speaker of the House at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Cupp created the newly formed House Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight, which will convene to work on efforts to repeal and replace a controversial bailout law that brought down the former Ohio House speaker in the aftermath of a $60 million federal bribery probe. (Fred Squillante/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Fred Squillante Credit: Fred Squillante

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, file photo, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder talks to the media outside of the House of Representatives in the Ohio Statehouse, in Columbus, Ohio. Lawmakers in the Ohio House are preparing for the first committee hearing Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, on efforts to repeal and replace a controversial bailout law that brought down Householder in the aftermath of a $60 million federal bribery probe. (Fred Squillante/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File) Credit: Fred Squillante Credit: Fred Squillante

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020, file photo, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sits in the House of Representatives in the Ohio Statehouse after returning for the first time since being charged in a $60 million bribery scandal, in Columbus, Ohio. Lawmakers in the Ohio House are preparing for the first committee hearing Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, on efforts to repeal and replace a controversial bailout law that brought down Householder in the aftermath of the bribery probe. (Fred Squillante/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File) Credit: Fred Squillante Credit: Fred Squillante