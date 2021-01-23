Hours after Dubois trade, Blue Jackets beat Lightning 5-2

Later in the first, Grigorenko got his first goal as a Blue Jacket when he tapped in a puck from the blue paint that had trickled behind Vasilevsky.

Gavrikov's snap-shot from the slot with 59 seconds left in the first put Columbus up 3-1. The Lightning capitalized quickly on a power play with Palat's tap-in 14 seconds before the break to make it a one-goal game again.

After a scoreless second period, Werenski's shot from the left circle went in for his first goal of the season 6:34 into the third. Robinson added an empty-netter with 1:48 left in the game.

TRAINERS ROOM

Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak was injured in the first period and didn't return. Center Mitchell Stephens had to be helped off the ice with an apparent leg injury early in the third period.

UP NEXT

The Lightning continues their road trip with at Carolina for a two-game set on Tuesday and Thursday. The Blue Jackets host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and Thursday.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier, left, of France, looks for an open shot as Tampa Bay Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev, center, of Russia, and Callan Foote defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, right, of Latvia, makes a save as Tampa Bay Lightning's Mathieu Joseph looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Tampa Bay Lightning's Callan Foote, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy, top, of Russia, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier, of France, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete